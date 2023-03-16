March 18: Stakeholders Warn against Violence, Voter Aparthy in Delta





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Participants at a meeting of stakeholders in Asaba, Delta State have expressed concern about threats of violence and voters’ boycott of the March 18, 2023 rescheduled governorship and house of assembly election particularly in Delta State due to widespread disatisfaction with the conduct of the February 25, 2023 presidential and nationv polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The stakeholders, including traditional rulers, the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Immigration Service, CSOs, Nigeria Correctional Services, FRSC, ASUU, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Delta Market Women association, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), accredited domestic election observers and media practioners, bared their minds at the one day meeting organized by the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA) held at Golden Tulips Hotel Asaba at the weekend.

Source: Thisday Newspaper