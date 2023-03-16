NSCDC Introduces Robust Security Arrangement for Elections





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) said it has put in place a robust security arrangement geared towards the success of the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections

A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu read that: “Following the review, analysis, and processing of reports and observations from the field on the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on the 28th of February, 2023, the management of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has put in place a robust security arrangement geared towards the success of the forthcoming governorship election.”

He noted that the tightened security approach is to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff, election materials and citizens are secured during the elections.

Odumosu said the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, while addressing some personnel ready for deployment to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper