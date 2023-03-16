Ojougboh Alleges Plot to Use INEC, Police to Rig Delta Guber Election





*Calls on IG to redeploy 3 CPs, INEC returning officers

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Former member of the National Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Cairo Ojougboh, has alleged plans by an unnamed political party to rig next Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly election in Delta State.

In the clandestine plan, some returning officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as three commissioners of police have been comprosised by a certain governorship candidatate for the purpose of rigging the election in favour of the political party and candidate, he claimed.

Speaking with newsmen in Asaba on Tuesday, Ojougboh stated that, unknown to him, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) was deceived into deploying the three police commissioners to Delta State for the purpose of fraudulently turning the outcome of especially the gubernatorial election for a particular candidate.

Similarly, an unspecified…





Source: Thisday Newspaper