Olunloyo: Oyo People Should Vote Makinde for Second Term





A former governor of old Oyo State, Dr, Omololu Olunloyo has described the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde as excellent and has urged residents of the State to vote the governor in for a second term come Saturday 18, 2023.

Olunloyo, who made this call while featuring on a Splash FM programme, yesterday said he had seen a lot of innovations coming from Makinde’s administration that he would want continued for another four years.

He described the administration as first class that should be allowed to continue.

He, particularly, called on Muslims and Christians to vote Makinde in the interest of good governance.

Speaking further, he called on Makinde’s co-contestants including Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord to exercise patience and wait for their time.

Olunloyo, particularly, charged Adelabu to team up with Makinde for Saturday’s election and bid his time to achieve his ambition…





Source: Thisday Newspaper