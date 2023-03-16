Olunloyo: Oyo People Should Vote Makinde for Second Term

By
Headliners
-
1


A former governor of old Oyo State, Dr, Omololu Olunloyo has described the administration of  Governor Seyi Makinde as excellent and has  urged   residents of the State to vote the governor  in for a second term come Saturday 18, 2023.

Olunloyo, who made this call while featuring on a Splash FM programme, yesterday said he had seen a lot of innovations coming from Makinde’s administration that he would want continued for another four years.

He  described the administration as first class that should be allowed to continue.

He, particularly, called on Muslims and Christians to vote Makinde in the interest of good governance.

Speaking further, he called on Makinde’s co-contestants including Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chief Adebayo Adelabu of Accord to exercise patience and wait for their time.

Olunloyo, particularly, charged Adelabu to team up with Makinde for Saturday’s election and bid his time to achieve his ambition…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR