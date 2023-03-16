Only ‘Fake Obidients’ Endorsing APC, PDP Candidates in Delta





*Those who didn’t vote Obi Feb 25 not ‘Obidients’, coalition insists

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

A coalition of supports groups for the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, otherwise known as OBIDIENTS, have warned citizens and voters in Delta State to be wary of members of other political parties campaigning with the name of Peter Obi and Obidients.

The group said that the warning was prompted by observation that various campaign materials, including billboards, posters, handbills and even radio and television jingles of different political parties telling the people to vote their parties and candidates because they or their candidates are also ‘Obiedients’ and sympathisers of Peter Obi.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba yesterday, the group, comprising the Delta Reformation Moveent (DRM), the Big Tent, the coalition for Peter Obi (CPO) and the Delta State Coordinators’ Forum (DSCF), described as “a clear case of impersonation by…





Source: Thisday Newspaper