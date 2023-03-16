Osun APC Wants Adeleke to Account for N90bn





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, of running a profligate administration in his last one hundred days in office.

Adeleke had laid claim to accountability and probity as the fulcrum of his administration during the inauguration of his government on November 27, 2022.

The governor “through one of his executive orders,” had stated that he had frozen all the government accounts “but to the chagrin of the discerning minds in the state and beyond, he has been spending government funds lavishly and frivolously on the government projects without necessarily reversing his earlier order on the government accounts.”

The state acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday accused Adeleke of gross…





Source: Thisday Newspaper