Oyebanji, Afuye, Adubiaro Canvass Support for APC Female Assembly Candidates





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The first Lady of Ekiti State, Dr. Mrs Olayemi Oyebanji, and the state Deputy Governor, Chief ( Mrs) Monisade Afuye, have called on the government at all levels to adopt the Ekiti model of women inclusion in governance and politics to catapult the fortunes of the female folks to higher pedestal in the country.

Specifically, they canvassed support for APC candidates ahead of Saturday’s poll, particular female ones, adding that six women will be contesting on the party’s platform, and expected that the women will back them up solidly.

They alluded to this as a veritable platform to create gender balancing in the system, Mrs Oyebanji, Mrs Afuye, who spoke septerately in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday at an event commemorating the International Women’s Day Celebration 2023.

They, however, commended the All Progressives Congress-led government in Ekiti for appointing women as, deputy governor, Speaker, Secretary to the State Government,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper