Presidential, N’Assembly Elections about Ethnicity, Religion Than Performance – THISDAYLIVE

•Hints at amendment to electoral act

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said the just concluded elections were mainly about ethnicity and religion rather than performance.

The Speaker who made the assertion when the House of Representatives Press Corps led by its Chairman, Grace Ike, visited him in his office, lamented that the last National Assembly elections in particular was determined by factors other than the performance of the lawmakers.

He said though at the elections, a lot of members actually lost at the primaries, where their acceptance by the constituents was not put to test, rather what was put to test was one or two leaders in their constituencies who determined whether they were returning or not.

He also said the high turnout of lawmakers would not help the country’s democracy, hinting that more amendment would be made to Electoral Act, 2022.

While lauding the press…