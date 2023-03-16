Top Kwara Opposition Candidate, Gobir, Steps Down for AbdulRasaq





The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has officially stepped down for the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, saying this is in the interest of the state.

In a statement he issued after a brief meeting with the governor, Gobir said he has had extensive deliberations with the governor over the past few weeks on how to further move the state forward.

The step comes barely 24 hours after the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) House of Representatives candidate in the February 25 election, Hon. Wahab Oladimeji Issa, and other top PDP chieftains defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My fellow Kwarans, in the last leg of this election trail, it has become apparent that the best way to achieve the goal we have before us is to forge alliances and combine ideologies. To this end, the Young Progressives Party hereby adopts the incumbent governor and gubernatorial candidate of the All…





Source: Thisday Newspaper