Adeleke Hosts Security Council Meeting, Reassures Osun People of Peaceful Polls





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called on residents of the state to troop out en masse next Saturday to cast their votes in the state elections, reassuring them of maximum security throughout the process.

Speaking after the second State Security Council meeting held yesterday within the premises of the Governor’s Office in Osogbo, the state capital, the governor stated that the service commanders have concluded arrangements to secure lives and property, warning hoodlums and political thugs to stay away from the state.

According to Adeleke, “Let me use this opportunity to warn agents of political violence to stay away from Osun State. Our security arrangements are water-tight and there will be no hidden place for those plotting to disrupt the peace of the state.

“I have issued directive to the security chiefs to clamp down on anybody scheming to create mayhem. The service commanders will comb all criminal hideouts and flush…





Source: Thisday Newspaper