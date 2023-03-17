 Benchwarmers Dominate Peseiro’s Squad for Guinea Bissau





Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Head Coach, José Santos Peseiro, surprisingly included benchwarmers like Ahmed Musa, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi and a host of other senior Nigerian players in the squad to play Guinea Bissau’s Djurtus in a double header 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture later this month.

In a list of 23 players invited to camp by the Portuguese gaffer, Captain Ahmed Musa who has had cameo appearances for Sivasspor and was an unused sub as the Turkish team lost scandalously 1-4 (aggregate 1-5) in a Europa Conference League to Fiorentina last night, leads the benchwarmers to the all important double header.

Both Aribo and Frank Onyeka who have not seen actions for Southampton and Brentford are also listed in the squad. Ndidi too has dropped in form and has not been as regular as used to be for Leicester.

Usual suspects like in-form forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are in the squad along with the likes of Zaidu Sanusi, Alex…





Source: Thisday Newspaper