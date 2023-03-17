Buhari Signs 16 Constitutional Review Bills





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing some legislations that altered some provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

Wase who doubles as the Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution noted that the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) bill, 2023 is fragmented into 16 bills.

He noted that four of the bills centred on devolution of powers/promotion of true Federalism and also strengthening of State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.

The 16 bills assented to by the President, include the seven Bills that seek to change the names of Afikpo North and Afikpo South Local Government Areas; change the name of Kunchi Local Government Area; to change the names of Egbado North and Egbado South Local Government Areas; correct the name of Atigbo Local Government Area; correct the name of Obia/Akpor Local Government Area; and provide for the financial…





Source: Thisday Newspaper