Church Leaders in Abia Demand Credible Guber Poll









Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Church leaders in Abia State have called on all stakeholders in the March 18 governorship election to ensure that the poll is devoid of violence and other malpractices.

They made the call yesterday at a press conference in Umuahia, Abia State capital, saying they would not like a situation where the anomalies that occurred during the presidential/National Assembly poll rear their heads in the governorship/state Assembly election again.

The concerns of the church leaders were expressed in a statement read by the state Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Emmanuel Agomoh.

It was endorsed by representatives of the church leaders, including the host, Most Rev. Chibuzo Raphael Opoko, Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev. Dr. Isaac Chijloke Nwaobla, Aba Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican) and Bishop Elekwa Chikezie, chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Abia State chapter

The clerics explained…





