DSS Arrests Two Suspects over Call for Violence in Kano





Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) said Thursday it arrested two suspects for calling for violence in Kano State.

A statement issued by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu were apprehended over deliberate incitement of violence in parts of Kano State.

It said the suspects specifically championed certain political interests and directly called on their supporters to violently attack those opposed to them, including security personnel at the forthcoming March, 18 2023 governorship and house of assembly election in the state.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has arrested the duo of Sharu Abubakar Tabula and Isma’il Iliyasu Mangu for deliberately inciting violence in parts of Kano State. It may be noted that the suspects had separately recorded messages, which they shared through various social media channels.

Source: Thisday Newspaper