Election: Okiro Tasks Police, Journalists on Professionalism

By
Headliners
-
1


Ayodeji Ake

Retired Inspector General(IG) of Police,  Mike Okiro, tasked security personnel and journalists  to be professional in handling elections matters in the country.

Okiro, who  condemned attacks on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials during the last February 25,2023 presidential election, urged journalists  reporting any  ugly event, such as snatching of ballot boxes or destroying ballot papers or policemen compromising, to  indicate date and location in their reports  for easy verification by security agencies.

Okiro, who spoke newsmen in Lagos,  recently  condemned the attacks as he observed during the previous election and he charged security personnel on adequate security ahead of the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

He said: “Many critics, including international observers that monitored the February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections, described the process as flawed and a travesty to…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

