Election Violence: Lagos, Imo, Delta, 13 Others Top List of High Risk States





*As election cases hit 482 in one year, KDI condemns attacks of females in Kogi, Lagos

Alex Enumah in Abuja

An Election Violence Monitoring and Mitigation group, the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has listed Lagos, Imo and Delta amongst 13 other states that are at high risk of violence in Saturday’s governorship and state houses of assembly election.

KDI, which observed that there were a total of 131 cases of violence in the month of February alone, “with 89 of them being presidential election day violence”, called on all election stakeholders to ensure that all efforts are made towards having a violence-free election on Saturday.

KDI Executive Director, Mr Bukola Idowu, in a Preliminary Statement ahead of the 2023 Governorship and State House of Assembly Election, disclosed that Pre-election environment monitoring showed that there had been 482 cases of electoral violence in Nigeria, “leading to over 160 deaths between January 1, 2022 to March 17,…







Source: Thisday Newspaper