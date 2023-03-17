Lagos Re-Arraigns Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, for Attempted Murder 





Wale Igbintade

Lagos State Government yesterday re-arraigned convicted billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans, before a Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square over alleged kidnapping and attempted murder.

Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus before Justice Ibironke Harrison.

They are facing five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State.

The case started denovo (anew) after the case file was transferred from Justice Adedayo Akintoye who is now retired.

Evans and his co-defendants were arraigned for allegedly kidnapping Chief James Uduji and collecting a ransom of $1.2millon.

They and others at large allegedly committed the offence on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

The defendants were also accused of attempted murder by allegedly firing shots at Uduji and Donatus Nwoye, which hit him…





Source: Thisday Newspaper