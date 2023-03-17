LP Accuses APC of Playing the Ethnic Card in Lagos





Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinnwale in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

As the electoral battle for the soul of Lagos State gathers momentum, the Director-general of Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign, Akin Osuntokun, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Party (APC) in Lagos State of playing the ethnic card ahead of the saturday’s governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Osuntokun, who spoke during an interview with Arise News Channel last night, said the rising tension ochestrated by the APC, stemmed from the the defeat suffered by APC during the presidential election which had triggered desperate manouvers ahead of Saturday’s polls

His assertion came against the backdrop of a viral video showing a meeting of Labour Party members at the Bode Thomas Junction Constituency 1 Surulere Lagos, which was disrupted by suspected APC thugs.

Members of the party including women said the thugs unleashed violence at the meeting, injured many people, who…





Source: Thisday Newspaper