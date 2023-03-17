Obi: My Trust in INEC Evaporated, I’m Confident in Judiciary





*Says electoral body promised so much, couldn’t deliver minimum

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reiterated confidence in the judiciary to adjudicate in the controversial presidential election, despite the controversy surrounding some of their rulings in recent times, but said his trust in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has evaporated.

Obi, who spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise programme, yesterday, said his confidence was drawn from the fact that the justices were Nigerians and were aware of how bad the situation had been in the country, adding that, only the truth and justice would save the country.

“The Justices desire a better Nigeria for themselves and their children and that can only come through doing the right thing and telling the people the truth of any situation. For me, I have no cause to doubt the courts; it’s we, the politicians that are bent on corrupting…





Source: Thisday Newspaper