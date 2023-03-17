Ooni Unveils Plans for Ojaja University 





Following the recent launch of his multi-million naira retail outlet Ojaja More in Ile-Ife and Osogbo, Osun State with other outlets across South-West currently under construction, the Ooni of Ife Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has unveiled plans for the official commissioning of his citadel of learning, the Ojaja University, Eyenkorin Ilorin, Kwara State. The university, formerly known as Crown-Hill University, received full accreditation for the take-off courses from the National Universities Commission (NUC) aided by its substantial Vice Chancellor, Professor Jeleel Ojuade

Sharing the news on his verified social media handles, the Ooni said that it had always been his dream to own a citadel of learning where scholars can be moulded not only in learning but character and entrepreneurship to enable them to compete with their peers outside the shores of Africa.

Ooni has consistently challenged the status quo in Nigeria’s educational system where graduates are churned out…





Source: Thisday Newspaper