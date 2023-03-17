Presidency Insists Presidential Election Was Free, Fair





*Confirms THISDAY story that govs are desperate to win by all means

*Says naira redesign policy greatly reduced kidnapping

Nume Ekeghe in Lagos, Kingsley Nwezeh and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidency, yesterday, insisted that the February 25 presidential and national assembly elections, won by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, was a free and fair exercise despite misgivings in some quarters.

Presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, who appeared on the Morning Show, an Arise News breakfast show, however, confirmed THISDAY’s lead story of yesterday that some governors were trying hard to win tomorrow’s election by all means possible, but expressed confidence in the ability of the security agencies to contain any threat to the process.

Shehu also said the raging controversy over the mode of transmitting election results was solely at the purview and liberty of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),…





Source: Thisday Newspaper