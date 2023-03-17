Residents Lament Massive Police Deployment to C’River North





• Allege plot to manipulate Saturday’s polls for APC

• Govt, police fault claims, accuse PDP of raising false alarm

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Residents of Cross River North have lamented the massive deployment of men of the Nigeria Police Force in the senatorial district ahead of Saturday’s governorship and state Assembly elections, alleging a plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to manipulate the poll.

In a swift reaction, however, the Cross River Government faulted the massive police deployment claims, accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of raising false alarms because they knew they would obviously go into political extinction after the next elections in the state.

The State Police Command also clarified the massive police deployment claim, noting that the command had only responded to intelligence reports that some political actors and parties had plotted to cause public disorder during the polls.

Residents of Ogoja and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper