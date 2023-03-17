Stakeholders Unveil Navigational Charts of Lower River Niger





*AFREXIM bank funded project with $350,000

*Chart linked Lokoja in Kogi to Burutu in Delta

*81 obstructions, rocks discovered during chart

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Stakeholders in the maritime sector have unveiled the much awaited “Navigational Charts of Lower Niger River”, a joint hydrographic survey campaign by NEXIM Bank in partnership with the Nigerian Navy, Sealink Consortium and National Inland Waterways Authority ((NIWA).

The project is aimed at boosting trade, broadening the national export potentials, enhancing bulk export capabilities as well as ensuring Nigeria’s effective intra- African trade participation.

The ceremony witnessed the attendance of major stakeholders including Nigerian Navy, Ministry of Transportation, Nigerian Inland Waterways (NIWA), Afrexim bank, NEXIM bank, Sealink Consortium among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the joint hydrographic survey campaign by NEXIM Bank…





Source: Thisday Newspaper