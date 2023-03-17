Stock Market Maintains Negative Trend, Decline by N313bn





Kayode Tokede

Investors on the stock market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday lost N313 billion in market capitalisation as the market continued its negative performance for the successive session active trading.

As the NGX All Share Index (ASI) fell by 574.59 basis points, representing a decrease of 1.04 per cent to close at 54,915.61 basis points, investors lost N313 billion in value as market capitalisation declined to N29.916 trillion.

The stock market sectoral performance was negative as the NGX Banking dropped by one per cent, NGX Consumer Goods depreciated by 0.17per cent and NGX Industrial was down by 0.10 per cent, while the NGX Oil and Gas sector closed flat.

Market breadth closed remained negative as 25 stocks lost relative to eight gainers. Chams Holding Company recorded the highest price gain of 8.70 per cent to close at 25 kobo, per share.

University Press followed with a gain 7.57 per cent to close at N1.99, while LivingTrust…





Source: Thisday Newspaper