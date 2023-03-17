TINUBU, ATIKU, OBI AND THE 2023 GENERAL ELECTIONS





President Muhammadu Buhari is counting days to leaving office even as Bola Ahmed Tinubu waits in the wings to take over while Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar head to court to contend for what they consider a stolen mandate at best during the 2023 general elections.

How earnestly Nigerians yearn for the day when elections will be decided at the polling units with all parties reposing their faith in the process and eschewing recourse to court so that at least the courts can concentrate on other pressing matters. But the signs with the 2023 general elections are that Nigeria is still a long way from that promised land.

Already, fireworks have ensued in the Court of Appeal with the application by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for an order of court to reconfigure the much discussed Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BvAS). The application was heard and granted to set the stage for the governorship elections which have now been moved from March 11, 2023 to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper