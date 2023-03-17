Tinubu: Character, Competence Will Determine My Cabinet Make-up





*Says his mind is set on governance, while other aggrieved candidates head to court

*Declares new parties’ good showing speaks to strength of democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President-elect Bola Tinubu, has assured Nigerians that in selecting his government, he would not be weighed down by considerations extraneous to ability and performance, saying the day for political gamesmanship was long gone.

Tinubu, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday, said while there had been talks of a government of national unity, his aim was much higher, because he sought a government of national competence.

Reiterating that he would assemble competent men and women and young people from across Nigeria to build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria, the president-elect noted that an important step towards restoring economic normalcy had been taken by the Supreme Court’s decision on the parity of old and new notes.

He said this had restored both the rule of law and economic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper