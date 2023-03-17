Use Saturday’s Elections to Redeem INEC’s Image, TMG Tells Yakubu





• Urges security agencies to stop voters’ suppression in five states

Gboyega Akinsanmi

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has challenged the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to conduct Saturday’s elections fairly and transparently to redeem the image of the electoral institution.

TMG, Nigeria’s foremost independent civil society election observation organisation, further challenged security agencies nationwide to stop voters’ harassment and suppression in five states namely Abia, Bauchi, Kano Lagos and Rivers.

The Chairman of TMG, Auwal Rafsanjani, made these remarks in a statement he released on Friday, tasking the electoral body to ensure smooth distribution of election materials, as well as working BVAS machines and also immediate upload of results on the IReV portal.

Rafsanjani said, “Once again, INEC is promising a smooth electioneering process. INEC has been granted judicial leeway to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper