C’River APC Guber Candidate Lauds INEC on Peaceful Polls – THISDAYLIVE

One killed in Ogoja, four buses burnt in Odukpani

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, has given high marks to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of Saturday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking with journalists in his country home in Adiabo Okurikan, Odukpani Local Government Area, Otu said from feelers reaching him from the field, the elections were generally peaceful, and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine were largely functional.

Out, who voted in Efut Ward in the area, said: *Yes, I have full confidence in the BVAS. If you want to look at the election INEC have been conducting over the years, right from 1999 till date, even at bye-election, you’ll see that somehow they live up their game.

“People must not forget where we are coming from, and the type of…