Dredge Rivers Niger, Benue, Build Dams, Kogi Monarch Urges FG





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Worried by the annual flooding and its attendant challenges , a traditional ruler and the Chairman of Ibaji Traditional Council, Eje of Ibaji, Ajofe John Egwemi, has called on the federal government to dredge the Rivers Niger and Benue and let them build dams on the two major rivers.

He also urged the federal government to emulate smaller countries having their dams because every day, we are facing threats from Cameroon over the release of water.

The monarch made this appeal when he received the Managing Director of Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, in his palace in Onyedega, headquarters of the Council, while on tour of communities ravaged by floods as a result activities hydro-electric power generating dams.

He said there was great need to commend the commission, saying: “When you are helped by somebody, it is good to say how much he has helped you so that he…





Source: Thisday Newspaper