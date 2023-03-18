Govs/Houses of Assembly elections





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Four governorship candidates from different political parties in Rivers state, yesterday protested to the headquarters of the Police Command in the state, alleged intimidation and illegal arrest of party members by security personnel loyal to Governor Nyesom Wike.

The governorship candidates include Tonye Cole (All Progressives Congress), Senator Magnus Abe (Social Democratic Party), Tonte Ibraye (African Democratic Congress) and Dumo Lulu-Briggs (Accord)

The gubernatorial candidates and their supporters stormed the Police command, protesting declaration of some persons wanted by governor Wike.

The aggrieved opposition governorship candidates are raising alarms over activities of Local Government Council Chairmen in collaboration with security agencies who have been allegedly instructed to execute the orders of arresting members of opposition parties.

The Guber Candidate of APC, Tonye Cole while addressed journalists at the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper