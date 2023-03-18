Incumbent Governors Seeking Second Term





Nigeria’s governorship election cycle is supposed to run at the same time. Suddenly, the off-season elections emerged due to litigations and such winners are legally allowed to enjoy the fruit of their tenures completely. Of Nigeria’s 36 states, Imo, Anambra, Kogi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Bayelsa states fall under the off-season election category and therefore, not included in today’s governorship elections. Of the remaining 28 states, 17 of the governors will complete their two terms by May 25. That leaves 11 incumbents jostling to make it back for a second term. The incumbents seeking reelection are in Lagos, Adamawa, Borno, Ogun, Kwara, Oyo, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Yobe, Zamfara and Gombe, writes Ahammefula Ogbu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu looks good to win a second term in today’s election in Lagos State. He has been adjudged cool headed and a team player who has not ruffled any feathers and therefore has the backing of the powers that be. This APC candidate also…





Source: Thisday Newspaper