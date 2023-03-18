INEC Postpones Governorship, Assembly Elections in 10 Polling Units in  VGC





Segun James

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Saturday’s governorship and state assembly elections in 10 polling units in Victoria Garden City (VGC), Lekki.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Lagos state, Segun Agbaje made the announcement when he addressed reporters at VGC.

According to him, corps members deployed as ad hoc staff on Saturday were hesitant to enter the VGC estate as they alleged that they were held hostage in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Agbaje said the commission’s ad hoc staff set up voting materials in front of the estate on Saturday but the estate residents claimed that hoodlums might disrupt the process, so they did not feel secure and could not cast their votes.

He said the situation was difficult for security agents to contain hence he and his team had to come to the area.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624…





Source: Thisday Newspaper