Live Updates: Governorship/Assembly Elections 2023





Saturday, March 18

8:47am

Accreditation, Voting Commence in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

Voters in Sokoto State came out as early as 6am in to queue at polling units as they awaited the arrival of electoral officials.

Accreditation and voting commenced at 8am

at Gwiwa extension, behind Umaru Ali Shinkafi Polytechnic, College of Administration .

A voter Murtala Yakubu told our correspondent that he was eager to elect who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

8:42am

INEC Disowns Fake ID for Security Personnel on Election Duty



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a fake identify card for security personnel on election duty.

The commission did this in a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja.

Okoye said INEC’s attention had been drawn to an identity card for security personnel bearing the name and logo of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper