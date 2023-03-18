Masked Thugs Storm Lagos Polling Units, Chase Voters Away





Masked thugs on Saturday invaded some polling units at Ward D, Igando/Ikotun, Lagos State, and chased away voters in queue.

The thugs chased away the voters with sticks and knives at the polling units located at Ijegun Community School.

The polling units include 096, 116, 281, 094, 095 and 084.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent, who monitored elections in the area, reports that the thugs came to the polling units on motorcycles.

They went from one polling unit to another chasing them away.

The attack compelled some voters to jump the school’s fence for safety.

Also at Polling Unit 227 located at Awonisi Gate on Ijegamo Road, the thugs also beat up a lady who tried to take their picture.

They allegedly took her phones and her automated teller machine cards.

They also beat up and wounded a man who attempted to challenge them.

The voters, including accredited ones, did not return to the polling units as at press time even after the thugs left.

NAN reports that few police personnel…





Source: Thisday Newspaper