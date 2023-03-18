No Security Threat in Zamfara, APC Plotting to Disrupt Poll Result Collation, PDP Alleges





Zamfara State PDP Candidate, Dauda Lawal has alleged that the state government was hell-bent on disrupting the process of result collation.

Lawal in a statement by his media office Saturday in Gusau stated that the state government had perfected plans to issue a fake security threat in some local government areas of the state.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in an early lead in the results so far collated from polling units across the state.

“There was a massive turnout of voters, and the results coming out indicates that PDP is comfortably winning.

“Elections were held successfully in all local government areas, but we learned that the governor is mobilizing thugs intending to disrupt the process.

“We have uncovered that they want to disrupt the collation process in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Anka, and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

“We call on the security agencies in the country, INEC, and International Organisations…





Source: Thisday Newspaper