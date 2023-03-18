Presidential, N’Assembly Polls Most Transparent, Credible, Says Mohammed





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has described the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as one of the most transparent and credible elections Nigeria has ever had.

He added that the introduction of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) has been a game-changer in the electoral process in the country.

Mohammed said this in Oro, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State shortly after casting his vote at Oro Ward 2 polling unit 006 in the ongoing governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The election was characterised by low turnout in the community.

But the minister attributed the seeming low turnout to the change in polling unit venue.

According to him, “It is too early to judge the turnout now at 9:45am. I think the change of venue perhaps, has contributed for the seeming low turnout.

“I hope that the party agents will continue to mobilise the electorate and enlighten them of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper