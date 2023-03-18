SystemSpecs’ 4th Children’s Day Contest





Financial technology provider, SystemSpecs has kicked off activities for the fourth edition of its nationwide Children’s Day Essay competition.

The firm also announced that it will be rewarding states which pull the highest valid entries in this year’s edition of the programme.

The competition comes in two categories- junior and senior, with the former for children between ages 9 and 12 and the latter for children between ages 13 and 16.

According to the organisers, participants are expected to write an essay on the theme: “Making Nigerian Children Better Citizens through the use of Technology”, which will then be submitted through the official competition portal.

Group Head, Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Oluwasegun Adesanya explained the rationale for the contest as to be able to stimulate and sustain interest of young Nigerians in technology by giving them the opportunity to share bright and original ideas.

He informed that entries should not…





Source: Thisday Newspaper