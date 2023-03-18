Tinubu Votes Amid Heavy Security





President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu voted at 9.35 a.m. at Unit 085, Ward 03, Alausa, Ikeja amid tight security in the Governorship/National Assembly elections on Saturday.

Tinubu was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and the Lagos Market leader, Chief Folashade Ojo.

Mr Dele Alake, his Media Spokesman, told journalists after he voted that the president-elect will not be able to grant interviews till later in the evening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that barriers were used to demarcate the unit into sections and designated areas for voters, journalists and security operatives which is different from the previous situation.

NAN recalls that during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25, hundreds of journalists and party supporters struggled to capture Tinubu’s arrival and voting.

INEC officials were early and had completely set up before 8 a.m.

At exactly 8.30 a.m, Miss Adebola Adeniyi, the Assistant Presiding Officer III, made…





Source: Thisday Newspaper