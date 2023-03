Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has been declared the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He was declared the winner by the state Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Prof. Adebayo BanireHe polled 568,756 votes defeating 15 other candidates





Source: Thisday Newspaper