Cash Crunch: Catfish, Poultry Farmers Lament Low Patronage





Dike Onwuamaeze

Catfish farmers have lamented low patronage due to the cash crunch across the country occasioned by the cashless policy and naira redesign of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

On its party, the Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN) said its members lost more than N30 billion worth of over 15 million egg crates due to the naira scarcity in the country.

The Catfish farmers said this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the weekend in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of Simple Aquaculture and Standard Resource Farms, Mr. Anthony Hammed, lamented the low demand for catfish despite the acceptance of the cashless policy.

“The issue of low demand for catfish in recent times is of real concern to us.

“The people are no longer buying catfish; fishes are just in the water consuming feeds and increasing our cost of operation.

“Although we accept mobile transfers, we noticed that sales just dropped suddenly since the Naira…





Source: Thisday Newspaper