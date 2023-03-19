Gov Abiodun Reelected in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Governor Dapo Abiodun, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of Saturday’s Governorship Elecrion in Ogun State.

The results declared by the State Returning Officer for the election, Professor Kayode Adebowale, showed that Abiodun scored 276,298 votes while his closest rival, Hon Ladipupo Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), scored 262,383 just as the second runner up, Biyi Otegbeye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), scored 94,754 votes.

The results, also showed that Abiodun won in 12 local governments while Adebutu, won in eight local government areas.

However, the PDP has submitted a petition, to the INEC, asking the commission, to order a rerun in some polling units where results, were cancelled due to non functioning of BVAS and violence.





Source: Thisday Newspaper