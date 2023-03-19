Jamoh as Driving Force Behind Nigeria’s Blue Economy





Kumuyi Oluwafemi



Kerry Baskins said, “The differentiator in business is when an organisation steps out and creates value from something never tried before”. This can be alluded to the appointment of Dr. Bashir Jamoh as Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) by President Muhammadu Buhari on March 10, 2020, and the strides the agency has recorded under his stewardship.

Many industry players greeted his appointment with high hopes that the industry will thrive and regain its place in the comity of maritime nations, by attracting foreign investors to collaborate and grow the Nigerian maritime sector to align with global best practices.

Interestingly, Dr. Jamoh hit the ground running with his team made up of top management staff of the agency, while setting a three-point agenda to guide the operations of the agency in line with its mandate, which cuts across; Security, Safety and Shipping Development.

The three-point…





Source: Thisday Newspaper