Mba Leads in 9 Enugu LGAs, Edeoga 8





Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Peter Mba has won nine out of the 17 local government areas in Saturday’s election.

According to results announced by the Collation Officers of the LGAs at the State Collation Centre of the commission in Enugu on Sunday evening, the LGAs include Aninri, Ezeagu, Uzo-Uwani, Udi, Nkanu West, Enugu South, Awgu, Enugu East and Nkanu East.

The results also showed that the candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Chijioke Edeoga won in eight of the local governments in the state, including Igbo-Etiti, Igboeze North, Isi-Uzo, Oji River, Nsukka, Enugu North, Igboeze South and Igbo Etiti.

A breakdown of the results shows that Mba is leading in the race. But a winner is yet to be announced at the time of this report after INEC returning officer for the Enugu governorship election, Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe announced suspension of the collation of results from Nkanu East and Nsukka…





Source: Thisday Newspaper