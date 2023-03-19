PDP Wins Amaechi’s LGA, 6 Others in Rivers Governorship Election

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt
Peoples Democeatic Party has won the seven local government areas announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission in Saturday’s governorship election in Rivers State.
The seven local government areas won by the party include Ikwerre, where All Progressives Congress chieftain and former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, hails from.
See details:
Ogu/Bolo LGA
PDP 7103
APC 1524
SDP 310
Accord 121
Opobo/Nkoro LGA
PDP 11538
APC 1426
SDP 159
LP 10
Tai LGA
PDP 9276
SDP 508
APC 295
LP 13
Gokana LGA
PDP 17455
SDP 13840
APC 7410
LP 97
Eleme LGA
PDP 8414
APC 2662
SDP 2251
LP 544
Ikwerre LGA
PDP 13716
APC 7503
SDP 1447
LP 895
Oyigbo LGA
PDP 9886
APC 2793
LP 2793
SDP 796
Details…
Source: Thisday Newspaper