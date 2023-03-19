Plateau Speaker, Majority Leader Lose Reelection Bids





Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Speaker of the Plateau State of Assembly and member, representing Pengana State Constituency, Hon Yakubu Yakson Sanda, has been defeated by a female candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Happiness Mathew Akawu.

Akawu polled 9,933 votes to defeat Sanda of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 9,672 in the election.

Also the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly and member representing Mikang State Constitucy, Mr.Naanlong Gapyil Daniel who contested on the platform of the ruling APC, lost his reelection bid to Matthew Sule of the opposition PDP in the election.





Source: Thisday Newspaper