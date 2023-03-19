The Return of NLC





The unresolved challenges of cash and fuel shortages, the tainted electoral process, and the planned removal of fuel subsidy may be the vehicle being banked upon by the new leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress to return the name of the union into the consciousness of Nigerians, reports Festus Akanbi

In what many observers described as a mission largely driven by the quest to test the waters, the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) last week gave a seven-day warning strike to the federal government.

Its long list of grievances includes the “surreptitious increase in electricity tariff without notice and improvement in the quality of service.”

Also on the list is the twin problem of the country’s current Naira and fuel scarcity.

The union’s position is contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the congress’ Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held last week. It was jointly signed by its president, Joe Ajaero, and its…





Source: Thisday Newspaper