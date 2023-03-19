Violence, Apathy, Voter Suppression Mar Governorship, State Assembly Elections





*17 feared killed in Lagos, Rivers, Delta, A’Ibom, others

*Nigerians discouraged by outcome of presidential poll, say Obi, Wike

*Governorship, state assembly elections worst ever, LP cries out

*Political thugs attack voters, ARISE NEWS crew in Lagos

Our Correspondents

No fewer than 17 people were killed in various acts of electoral violence in Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Cross River, Niger, Akwa Ibom, Osun, and Benue states as violence, apathy, and disenfranchisement of voters marred yesterday’s governorship and state House of Assembly elections.

Explaining the low turnout of the voters, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the February 25 presidential poll, Mr. Peter Obi, argued that Nigerians did not come out in large numbers because the results of the presidential poll did not reflect their wishes.

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, also noted that the people were discouraged because they did not get what they wanted in the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper