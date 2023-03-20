$61.5M Sealink Project Gets Boost as NEXIM, Navy, NIWA Unveil River Navigation Charts





James Emejo in Abuja

The $61.5 million regional Sealink project being promoted by the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank in collaboration with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has received a boost with the unveiling of navigational charts for the lower River Niger.

The project seeks to establish and operate a maritime shipping company, which will connect the West African coastal ports as well as link parts of Central Africa to the West African region in order to facilitate trade.

The initiative will gulp $60 million in equipment and working capital and $1.5 million for the operation of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the promotion of the concept among member countries.

The funding of the landmark project includes 40 per cent equity participation by private investors while the remaining 40 per cent capital would come from institutional investors in the form of loans.

The launch of the survey and navigation charting, which was…





