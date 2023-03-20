APC’s Umar Bago Wins Niger Guber Election 





* PDP Campaign Spokesman Quits Politics

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s governorship election in Niger state Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago has been declared the winner of the contest.

Bago, a member of the House of Representatives polled 469,896 votes to defeat his closest challenger Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi of the Peoples Democractic who scored 387,476 votes.

The Labour Party candidate Mr Joshua Bawa recorded 3,415 votes and the New Nigerian Political Party candidate Alhaji Ibrahim Sokodeke 3378 votes.

With his victory announced by the INEC returning officer, Professor Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice Chancellor University of Abuja, Bago will become the 7th Civilian governor of the state after Alhaji Mohammed Awwal Ibrahim, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Inuwa, Engineer Abdullahi Abdul Kure, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu and current Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications of the Isah Liman Kantigi…





Source: Thisday Newspaper