Buni’s Re-election Well Deserved Victory, Says Senate President





The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, on his re-election for a second term of four years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Buni winner of the Saturday governorship election in Yobe State.

Lawan, in a statement on Monday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, described the outcome of the poll as a well deserved victory for Buni and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I heartily congratulate my dear friend and brother, the Governor of Yobe, Mai Mala Buni, on his re-election for a second term.

“I also congratulate our great party, the APC, on the renewal of our mandate to continue delivering progressive governance to our people across Yobe.

“For our governor and party, this is a well-deserved victory from a keenly contested poll,” he said.

Lawn said the victory, above all, was for the good people of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper